Toddler Shreds Parents’ $1000

2 year old Leo decided he wanted to make some fun confetti so he found the perfect paper to make some. Problem is, it was over $1000 in an envelope his parents, Ben and Jackee, had saved up to pay back a debt. When they were ready to give the money to the person they owed, they placed it in the envelope and put it on the counter so they wouldn’t forget to take it with them. They couldn’t find it when the time came and searched everywhere…including the trash. That’s when one of them said “I think it’s in here…” and held up the shredder. Sure enough, Ben shred the cash. They DID find out you can send the money off to, hopefully, be “fixed.” Read the entire story HERE