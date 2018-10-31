A lot of people will be pretending to be witches today for Halloween. But some don’t have to pretend…Like maybe—your neighbor? Here are the Top Signs Your Neighbor is a Witch:
- Her cat talks. And not just when you’re drunk
- She says “Blair Witch Project” is her favorite comedy
- She’s constantly seeking Facebook recommendations for wart removal.
- She has a “surrender Dorothy” tramp stamp.
- She’s miffed that you killed her sister with a house.
- She sees your broom and says “Sweet Ride!”
- When you asked why looked a little down, she says “Oh, Warlock trouble.:”
- She keeps referring to The Harry Potter series as a documentary
- Her wifi network name is “Not a Witch666.”
- She decorates for Halloween by hanging herself on her front door.