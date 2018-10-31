Top Signs Your Neighbor Is a Witch

A lot of people will be pretending to be witches today for Halloween. But some don’t have to pretend…Like maybe—your neighbor? Here are the Top Signs Your Neighbor is a Witch:

  1. Her cat talks. And not just when you’re drunk
  2. She says “Blair Witch Project” is her favorite comedy
  3. She’s constantly seeking Facebook recommendations for wart removal.
  4. She has a “surrender Dorothy” tramp stamp.
  5. She’s miffed that you killed her sister with a house.
  6. She sees your broom and says “Sweet Ride!”
  7. When you asked why looked a little down, she says “Oh, Warlock trouble.:”
  8. She keeps referring to The Harry Potter series as a documentary
  9. Her wifi network name is “Not a Witch666.”
  10. She decorates for Halloween by hanging herself on her front door.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Free or Big Discounts on Food Today for Halloween! Congrats to Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winners! Some Cool Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas, A City in North Carolina Has Banned the worst Halloween Candy, and Have You Started Christmas Shopping Yet? Reese’s Comes Up With a Halloween Candy “Trade In” Machine! Win an All-Inclusive Dream Vacation! The Illinois Regional Pain Institute is This Week’s Free Lunch Monday Winner!
Comments