A lot of people will be pretending to be witches today for Halloween. But some don’t have to pretend…Like maybe—your neighbor? Here are the Top Signs Your Neighbor is a Witch:

Her cat talks. And not just when you’re drunk She says “Blair Witch Project” is her favorite comedy She’s constantly seeking Facebook recommendations for wart removal. She has a “surrender Dorothy” tramp stamp. She’s miffed that you killed her sister with a house. She sees your broom and says “Sweet Ride!” When you asked why looked a little down, she says “Oh, Warlock trouble.:” She keeps referring to The Harry Potter series as a documentary Her wifi network name is “Not a Witch666.” She decorates for Halloween by hanging herself on her front door.