Top Things About Your House That Neighbors Judge You For

On today’s morning Mix, Randy & Steph ask: Are your neighbors silently judging you, because of the way your house and yard look? And, what things about the outside of others’ houses do YOU look at to judge them?

A new survey found half of homeowners have at least one neighbor with an ugly yard. And not mowing your lawn is one of the biggest complaints. Here are the top ten things about your house that can make people judge you before they even step inside . . .

1. A dirty exterior. Meaning the outside of the house looks dirty, or needs a paint job.

2. You haven’t mowed your lawn in a while.

3. Dead flowers or plants.

4. Weeds.

5. Overgrown flower beds.

6. Your house is a weird color.

7. A tacky mailbox.

8. “No Trespassing” signs.

9. Chain link fences.

10. A sign that says, “Beware of Dog.”