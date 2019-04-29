Top Things That Can Ruin Dinner at a Restaurant

Today on The Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about how, according to a recent survey of 2,000 people, one in four of us have left a restaurant in the middle of a meal because the experience was so bad. Without naming specific restaurant names, have you ever left in the middle of a meal because it was so bad?

A lot of people said cleanliness was the main issue. And 85% said it’s just as important as how good the food tastes. Here are the top five things that can ruin a dining experience, according to the survey . . .

1. A foul or unpleasant smell.
2. Dirty or sticky floors.
3. Dirty plates, glasses, or silverware.
4. A sticky table.
5. Slow service, or a rude waiter.

A few more that just missed the top five are too much noise . . . a dirty dining room or bathroom . . . your waiter’s appearance makes them seem unprofessional . . . and the dining area smells TOO clean, like air freshener or cleaning products.

