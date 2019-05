TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 236

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

625 PM CDT FRI MAY 24 2019

TORNADO WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12:00 MIDNIGHT FOR THE

FOLLOWING COUNTIES:

BUREAU CARROLL FULTON

GRUNDY HANCOCK HENDERSON

HENRY JO DAVIESS KNOX

LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON

LOGAN MARSHALL MASON

MCDONOUGH MCLEAN MERCER

OGLE PEORIA PUTNAM

ROCK ISLAND SCHUYLER STARK

STEPHENSON TAZEWELL WARREN

WHITESIDE WINNEBAGO WOODFORD

$$

TONIGHT…

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms across the area

through tonight. The main risks are damaging winds and

large hail, with isolated tornadoes also possible.