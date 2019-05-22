TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11:00 TONIGHT

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 213
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
400 PM CDT WED MAY 22 2019
A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 TONIGHT FOR PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD, MARSHALL, FULTON, AND STARK COUNTIES, AS WELL AS FOR OTHER PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN ILLINOIS.
There is an enhanced risk for severe weather tonight. Thunderstorms will spread from the Southwest into the Illinois River Valley. Given the moderately unstable and highly sheared airmass In place, some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. A few tornadoes will be possible as
well.
ALL COUNTIES IN ILLINOIS INCLUDED IN THIS TORANDO WATCH:
ADAMS BROWN BUREAU
CASS FULTON HANCOCK
HENDERSON HENRY KNOX
MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH
MENARD MERCER MORGAN
PEORIA PIKE PUTNAM
SCHUYLER SCOTT STARK
TAZEWELL WARREN WOODFORD