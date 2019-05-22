TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11:00 TONIGHT

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 213

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

400 PM CDT WED MAY 22 2019

A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 TONIGHT FOR PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD, MARSHALL, FULTON, AND STARK COUNTIES, AS WELL AS FOR OTHER PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN ILLINOIS.

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather tonight. Thunderstorms will spread from the Southwest into the Illinois River Valley. Given the moderately unstable and highly sheared airmass In place, some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. A few tornadoes will be possible as

well.

ALL COUNTIES IN ILLINOIS INCLUDED IN THIS TORANDO WATCH:

ADAMS BROWN BUREAU

CASS FULTON HANCOCK

HENDERSON HENRY KNOX

MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH

MENARD MERCER MORGAN

PEORIA PIKE PUTNAM

SCHUYLER SCOTT STARK

TAZEWELL WARREN WOODFORD