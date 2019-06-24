Toyota Gave a Truck to a Hero

Allyn Pierce is an intensive care unit nurse in Paradise, California. Last year, he used his Toyota Tundra to bring patients to safety when a camp fire became the deadliest wildfire in state history. The fire got really close to the hospital so he used his truck to take patients away from the hospital, and went back and forth multiple times. The flames got so close, they charred his doors of his truck and melted his tail lights.

Toyota heard about Allyn’s heroic moves, so they decided to replace his Tundra with a brand new one. They added a heavy duty roof rack, bigger tires, a lift kit, and an on board CO2 tank. Allyn’s charred doors showed his Supermanness, so Toyota did a custom paint job and recreated the look for him. Check out the truck HERE