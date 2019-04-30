Tree Falls On South Peoria Home

Strong winds and rain just before 2 p.m. Tuesday is the suspected cause of a large tree falling on a home in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Dr.

Rick Capitelli, the home owner, says he was asleep when the incident happened.

“I was in the bedroom, which is especially close to where the tree fell, I just heard a really loud boom,” Capitelli said.

His wife, who was working from home, checked to see if he was okay.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

On the side of the house, a window is smashed, the porch suffered damage, holes in the roof, and wires had to be cut to the home.

“We have no power, and I can’t imagine that will get solved today,” Capitelli said.

The next step is to cut up the tree and get it out of the way.

None of the residents in the home were injured.

“We’re okay,” Capitelli said.