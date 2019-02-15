Trefzger’s Plans To Reopen Tuesday, Feb. 19

After a fire in the bakery on Feb. 4, Trefzger’s is set to reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Owner Jeff Huebner said he is grateful for the help they have received.

“The support that we’ve got from the community, we’ve got so many comments on Facebook, and people showing up to lend their support and lend a hand,” Huebner said.

Huebner said that they received the all clear from the Health Department on Thursday, and have already began baking and taking orders.

“We’re cleaning up the mess, and we’ll be all ready to go again,” Huebner said.