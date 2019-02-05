Trefzger’s To Remain Closed Through Feb. 19

Trefzger’s Bakery in Peoria Heights will remain closed at least another two weeks after due the fire in the business late Sunday night.

Trefzger’s Bakery posted the following message Tuesday on its Facebook page:

We are currently closed and will remain closed through Tuesday, February 19th due to the fire on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019.

We are working as quickly as possible in hopes to reopen sooner than that but it is entirely dependent on cleanup time and health department regulations.