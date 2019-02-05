Trefzger’s To Remain Closed Through Feb. 19

Trefzger’s Bakery in Peoria Heights will remain closed at least another two weeks after due the fire in the business late Sunday night.
Trefzger’s Bakery posted the following message Tuesday on its Facebook page:
We are currently closed and will remain closed through Tuesday, February 19th due to the fire on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019.
We are working as quickly as possible in hopes to reopen sooner than that but it is entirely dependent on cleanup time and health department regulations.
We are working on calling all of our customers with orders to be picked up through the 16th. We are accepting online orders for Thursday, February 21st or later. All other orders will be canceled and refunded once we reopen.
We appreciate the continued support through this time and will continue to post updates as we are able.
Firefighters were called to Trefzger’s at 11:26 p.m. Sunday on a call of a water flow alarm and smoke detector activation.
Owner Jeff Huebner said the was caused by oil residue on socks in the trash that built up heat and combusted.
Huebner said he and his wife, Martha, were refinishing a flight of stairs Sunday night. Their socks, ruined with oily residue, were thrown in the trash.
Huebner said a cake decorating table, the contents on the table, and the cardboard cake circles underneath are what caught fire.
“The sprinklers went off pretty quickly. But, all the cardboard cake circles that were underneath the table, were protected by the top of the table. So, they continued to burn and smolder even though the sprinkler system was going,” Huebner said.
Smoke and water from the sprinklers caused most of the damage.
“It could have been a lot worse, that’s the way we are looking at it,” Huebner said.