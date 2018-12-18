Tremont Marine Remembered By Candlelight

(From 25 News)–Nearly 200 people attended the candle light vigil Monday night in Tremont City Park to share memories, pray, and honor their native son, lost too soon.

21 year-old Corporal Daniel Baker was on his first deployment in Japan when he and four other Marines he was with, collided with another aircraft on December 6th. While an extensive investigation was done, the search was called off and the Marines pronounced dead.

A 2015 graduate of Tremont High School and EMT for Tremont Rescue, he was described by those who spoke as a young man that tackled everything thrown his way. Committed to his family and embracing life with everything he could muster.

“Daniel grew up in this town, you know, as a little kid he sang in the church Christmas program,” said Matt Miller. An Elder at Northfield Christian Fellowship and family friend, “He went to school with a lot of our kids, you know he played with our kids, he grew up here.”

During the vigil the community gathered around the Veterans Memorial with candles that spelled out ‘Sumo’, the Units call sign.

Next to the memorial was a poster dedicated to Baker. On it were the powerful words, ‘gone but not forgotten’, which Miller says is a testament to the Tremont community coming together during the tragedy.

“It’s not a huge town, kind of everybody knows everybody, so it means something when we lose somebody so we turn out to support each-other..”

Daniel Baker received the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.