Trial Date Set For Limestone Teacher

A trial date has been set for a former Limestone Community High School teacher.

59-year-old William Wood, of Bartonville, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court Thursday.

Wood pleaded not guilty to a single count of aggravated battery for allegedly touching a female student inappropriately while teaching at Limestone Community High School in January 2017.

Wood’s former student sued him in September.

The Peoria Journal Star reports that according to Steve Pattelli, a prosecutor who presented the case to the grand jury, another student allegedly witnessed Wood touching the teen in an inappropriate manner. Pattelli said the girl had reported the conduct to the school and nothing was done, mirroring what the former student said in her lawsuit.

Wood could be sentenced to up to five years in prison if convicted, or probation.

Wood is on paid administrative leave from Limestone Community High School.

A trial will begin on February 25, 2019.