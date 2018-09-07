Trouble Sleeping? Here’s How to Make It Happen In Two Minutes

woman in bed with insomnia that can't sleep white background

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about people who have trouble falling asleep, and a method they’ve found to make that happen in just two minutes! It seems the US Military came up years ago with this method to fall asleep in just minutes:

1. Relax your face, including your tongue, jaw, and the muscles around your eyes

2. Drop your shoulders as low as they can go. Then relax your arms one at a time

3. Breathe out, and relax your chest

4. Relax your legs, starting with your thighs and then your calves

5. Picture yourself in a calm location, like lying in a canoe under a clear blue sky…Or lying in a velvet hammock in a dark room. and if you’re still not asleep, repeat the phrase “don’t think, don’t think” over and over again in your head.

Now, this might not work for you at first. But the Military found that when people kept at it for six weeks, it had a 96% success rate. So, it’s definitely worth a try.