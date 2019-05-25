Trump Arrives In Japan For State Visit

(AP) – President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan for a state visit that will make him the first world leader to meet the country’s new emperor.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived Saturday aboard Air Force One after a 14-hour journey. The president was heading to a dinner with business leaders at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Tokyo after a brief airport welcome.

The visit is part of a continuing charm offensive by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that analysts say has spared Japan from far more debilitating retaliatory action by Trump.

The president has refused to lift the threat of slapping potentially devastating U.S. tariffs on imports of Japanese autos and auto parts on national security grounds.

U.S. tariffs against Japanese aluminum and steel remain.