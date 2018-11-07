Trump Discusses Paying For Middle-Class Tax Cut

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he would consider raising other tax rates to pay for a middle-class tax cut.

Trump said at a Wednesday press conference that if Democrats offer an idea for tax cuts he would work with them, even if it would require “some adjustment” to other rates.

The president did not say what any changes to rates could look like but said, “I would certainly be willing to do a little bit.” He says Democrats would need to propose a plan, given that he would need bipartisan support in the Senate.

Trump said during the midterm campaign that he would offer a plan for a 10 percent middle income tax cut. But he has not provided any details. Republicans passed a massive tax cut package last year.