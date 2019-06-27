(AP) – President Donald Trump is in Japan to meet with world leaders amid a flurry of international crises, tense trade negotiations and a mounting global to-do list.

Trump is attending the annual Group of 20 summit and then is going to South Korea where he’ll address the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program. Air Force One touched down at Osaka International Airport in a rainstorm ahead of high-stakes meetings with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and a host of others at the gathering of the leaders world’s largest economies.

The visit comes days after Trump pulled back from the brink of armed conflict with Iran, and as he looks to de-escalate a year-long trade war with China. U.S. officials said Trump would also warn Putin against continued election meddling.