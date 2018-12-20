Trump Meeting With House Republicans About Wall

(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump is meeting with Republican House members Thursday afternoon as the fate of legislation to avoid a government shutdown hangs in the balance.

At issue is the president’s demand for billions of dollars for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that “at this moment, the president does not want to go further” on a proposed budget deal “without border security, which includes steel slats or a wall.”

She says Trump is continuing to consider his options.

If there’s no deal, there could be a partial shutdown at the end of Friday.

Trump already has lashed out at GOP leaders in Congress over the lack of wall funding in a short-term spending bill that passed the Senate on Wednesday. Trump’s come under criticism from conservative supporters over the issue.

GOP leaders canceled a morning news conference as rank-and-file lawmakers indicated opposition to the stopgap spending measure.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Public Works Director Leaving Peoria Peoria Diocese Responds To Attorney General’s Accusations Germantown Hills Parents Attend Meeting On Gender And Sexual Identity Illinois Catholic Dioceses Are Under-Reporting Priest Sexual Abuse Illinois Population Decrease In 2018 Trump Suggests US Troops No Longer Needed In Syria
Comments