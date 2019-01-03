Trump On US Spending Bill: ‘Let’s get it done!’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he remains “ready and willing” to work with Democrats to pass a government spending bill even as he refuses to budge over funding for his long-promised border wall.

Trump is tweeting “Let’s get it done!” as the partial government shutdown continues with no end in sight.

Trump’s tweets on Wednesday came hours after he met with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders at the White House for a briefing on border security that, by all accounts, made zero progress.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News that Democrats cut off Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen “within five seconds” and didn’t care what she had to say.

Trump has invited the group back for a follow-up session Friday, the day after Nancy Pelosi is expected to become speaker of the House.