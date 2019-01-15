Trump Rejects Short-term Shutdown Fix

(AP) – President Donald Trump has rejected a short-term legislative fix for the partial government shutdown, declaring he will “never ever back down.”

Trump rejected a suggestion to reopen the government for several weeks while negotiations would continue with Democrats over his demands for $5.7 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president also edged further away from the idea of trying to declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress.

No cracks were apparent in the president’s deadlock with lawmakers after a weekend with no negotiations at all.

His rejection of the short-term option proposed by Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham removed one path forward, and little else is in sight.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

J.B. Pritzker Sworn In As Illinois Governor Flu Activity Prompts Hospitals To Limit Visits Peoria Shooting Sends One To The Hospital Pritzker Prepares To Take Oath As 43rd Illinois Governor Congress Faces Same Question: When Will The Shutdown End? The Snow Plows Continue Into Sunday
Comments