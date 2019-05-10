Trump Says China Trade Talks ‘Very Congenial’

(AP) – President Donald Trump says trade talks between China and the U.S. are continuing in a “very congenial manner” despite new tariffs the U.S. imposed Friday on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Trump tweeted Friday that the increased tariffs will bring in “FAR MORE wealth” to the United States, although a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia and Princeton universities says the burden of Trump’s tariffs falls on U.S. consumers and businesses that buy imports.

The study says the tariff money pads the federal treasury, but it’s mostly – if not entirely – coming from U.S. businesses and consumers, not China.

Addressing concerns about the effect of the tariffs on farmers, Vice President Mike Pence told Minnesota farmers this week that the administration is going to “look for ways” to help farmers affected by the trade dispute.

Trump suggested on Twitter Friday that the government could use money from the additional tariffs to buy more U.S. farm goods for shipment to “poor & starving” countries.

Talks between the U.S. and China are continuing Friday in Washington.