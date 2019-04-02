Trump Suggests Deferring GOP Health Plan Push To After 2020

(AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting he will defer until after 2020 his push for a Republican health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Trump tweeted late Monday that Congress will vote on a GOP plan after the elections, “when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House.”

Republicans were cool after Trump surprised them last week with an unexpected pivot to the issue and claims the GOP will be the party of health care. Republicans lost control of the House partly because of the health care issue, and they don’t yet have a comprehensive plan to replace the law known as “Obamacare.”

In tweets, Trump claimed Republicans are developing a plan with cheaper premiums and deductibles that “will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America.”

