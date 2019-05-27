Trump Talks Space Exploration, North Korea And Trade

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to cooperate on space exploration.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tokyo, Trump said, the nations will “be going to the moon and Mars very soon.” He added that “from a military standpoint, there is nothing more important right now than space.”

The leaders did not provide details. Abe spoke of walking “hand in hand” with the United States on some issues. Abe said Japan would be making “new investments” in key U.S. states.

The prime minister said that in part due to Trump’s visit to Japan, the bond between the countries “has become rock solid.”

Trump said he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is looking to create a nation that has great economic strength. Trump says Kim is a smart man who knows that will not happen if he continues to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump said he’s very happy with the way that his negotiations with North Korea.

The talks have stalled since Kim and Trump’s second summit in February in Hanoi.

Speaking Monday in Tokyo, Trump also said he’s not bothered by short-range missile tests North Korea conducted earlier this month.

Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said the tests violated U.N. Security Council resolutions. Bolton said sanctions on Pyongyang should remain in place.

North Korea on Monday responded by calling Bolton a “war monger” and a “defective human product.”

Donald Trump said the U.S. is not ready to make a trade deal with China, but he’s leaving open the possibility that the two nations could strike an agreement someday.

During his news conference with the Japanese prime minister, Trump said of China, “they would like to make a deal. We’re not ready to make a deal.” He added, “We’re taking in tens of millions of dollars of tariffs and that number could go up very, very substantially, very easily.”

Still, Trump predicted a “very good deal with China sometime into the future because I don’t believe that China can continue to pay these really hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs.”

The world’s two largest economies are in a tense standoff over trade. Trump has said he expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, next month at a G-20 meeting in Japan.

Trump sided with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and continued to criticize former Vice President and 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden – this time on the world stage.

Trump said in response to a question that Kim “made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. Trump said the assessment “probably is based on his record. I think I agree with him on that.”

Trump had been asked why he had appeared to side with a brutal autocrat instead of a former vice president.

There had long been a tradition of American leaders and candidates avoiding partisan talk on foreign soil.