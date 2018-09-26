Trump To Meet With Netanyahu, Chair Security Council Meeting

(AP) – President Donald Trump continues meeting with other world leaders at the United Nations.

His schedule for Wednesday morning includes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and later in the day the leaders of Japan and Britain. Trump is also set to chair a U.N. Security Council briefing on counterproliferation.

Trump’s address to the General Assembly on Tuesday criticized what he called the “ideology of globalism” while heaping praise on his own administration’s achievements. The self-congratulations drew headshakes and even mocking laughter.

Since taking office, Trump has removed the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, promoted protectionist tariffs and questioned the value of NATO.

Earlier, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared to the assembly that global cooperation is the world’s best hope and “multilateralism is under fire precisely when we need it most.”

