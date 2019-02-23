Trump Vows Veto If Border Resolution Passed

(AP) – President Donald Trump is pledging a veto if Congress passes a resolution blocking his use of a national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that he would veto the resolution introduced by House Democrats earlier in the day.

Trump said, “Will I veto it? 100 percent.”

The move by House Democrats starts the clock on a constitutional clash between Trump and Democrats and sets up a vote by the full House as soon as next week.

The Democratic-controlled House is sure to pass the measure, and the GOP-run Senate may adopt it as well despite Trump’s opposition.

Any Trump veto would likely be sustained, but the upcoming battle will test Republican support for Trump’s move.