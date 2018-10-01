Trump Wants “Comprehensive” FBI Probe

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he wants a “comprehensive” FBI investigation of the sexual assault accusations against his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking at a White House Rose Garden event Monday, Trump told reporters that he continues to support Kavanaugh. But he also wants the FBI to investigate the charges from Christine Blasey Ford and as many as two other accusers.

Kavanaugh has strongly denied the allegations, but the Senate directed the FBI to investigate them for up to a week..

Trump said he wants the FBI probe “to be comprehensive.” He also denied reports that the White House is limiting the scope of the probe, saying, “my White House is doing whatever the senators want.”

He said the one thing he wants is speed, because drawing it out is “unfair” to Kavanaugh’s family.

Trump says he would be fine with the FBI interviewing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as it investigates allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Trump is pushing back on reports that the White House has tried to limit the scope of the investigation, telling reporters at the White House Monday that “the FBI should do what they have to do to get to the answer” and “interview anybody that they want within reason.”

Trump says he has “a very open mind,” adding “I’m waiting just like you” for the results of the investigation.

Trump says he’s still hopeful that Kavanaugh is confirmed by the Senate and that he doesn’t want to discuss alternative nominees.

He says: “I don’t want to talk about plan b.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote this week on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

The Kentucky Republican has used a Senate floor speech to accuse Democrats of constantly delaying and resisting Kavanaugh’s nomination. He says, “The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close.”

McConnell’s remarks come as the two parties battle over the FBI’s investigation of allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted women when he was a teenager in the 1980s. That investigation is supposed to be completed by Friday.

