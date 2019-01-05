Trump Wants Freeze On Federal Pay Raises

(AP) – The Trump administration says it’s exploring ways to prevent a pay raise for senior White House staff and cabinet officials during the government shutdown.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the administration “is aware of the issue” and is “exploring options to prevent this from being implemented while some federal workers are furloughed.”

The raises are the result of a pay freeze for top federal officials that is expiring because of the shutdown.

They were first reported by The Washington Post.

Trump had told reporters earlier in the day that he “might consider” asking cabinet secretaries and other top officials to forgo the raises.

Vice President Mike Pence said he would.