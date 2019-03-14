Trump’s Grounding Of 737 Max Jets, Not Impacting PIA

(From 25 News)– President Donald trump issued an emergency order on Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft from U.S. airspace following the crash of an Ethiopian airliner that killed 157 people this past weekend.

Other countries have already barred the Boeing 737 max 8 from its airspace.

President Trump cited new information from the Federal Aviation Administration as he made the announcement Wednesday.

Director of Airports at the Peoria International Airport, Gene Olson, tells 25 news that the grounding did not have a major impact on PIA.

“First of all, it’s not every 737, it’s only two models,” said Olson. “So, it’s a very small percentage of airplanes out there flying.

So I don’t think it’s going to be a major disruption in the system.”

Olson said that he did not think other airports had much issues with it either, but said that some passengers traveling through PIA, or other airports in the state could have had an issue with a connecting flight.

He said the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 does not fly though PIA.