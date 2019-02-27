Two African-American Women Advance In Chicago Mayoral Election

(AP) – Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (pictured left) will face former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot in a runoff to become Chicago’s next mayor.

The race will guarantee the nation’s third-largest city will be led the next four years by an African-American woman.

Preckwinkle was the second highest vote-getter in Tuesday’s field of 14 and advances to an April 2 runoff with top vote-getter Lightfoot. Preckwinkle made a campaign issue out of black teenager Laquan McDonald’s 2014 fatal shooting by a white police officer.

She previously served 19 years on the City Council and was a Chicago Public Schools teacher.

Lightfoot (pictured right), is a former federal prosecutor in northern Illinois with no experience running for political office.

Lightfoot was an appointee of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s to two separate policing boards before announcing plans to run against him. He later announced he would not run for re-election.

Lightfoot, the first openly gay female to run for Chicago mayor, has been critical of efforts to reform the Chicago Police Department in the wake of the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white police officer.