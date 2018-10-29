Two Bradley University Employees Missing

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate two missing employees of Bradley University.

Missing are Susan Brill De Marinez, 63, (pictured left) a Bradley University professor, and Antonio Ramirez Barron, 63, (pictured right) who worked in the university’s IT department.

Sheriff Brian Asbell says they were last seen at work Thursday, Oct. 25.

Asbell said authorities were called to a home at 22918 Maher Road in Princeville around 10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a suspected burglary. Both the missing person’s vehicles were found at the house. Evidence revealed some times in the home were missing and that “some kind of act of violence” occurred at the residence and the two residents were missing.

Asbell refused to release any more details saying the investigation is on-going. Asbell did confirm his department is interviewing “persons of interest” in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on De Marinez’ and Barron’s whereabout is urged to call the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department (309-697-7822) or Crimestopper anonymously (309-673-9000).