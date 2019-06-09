Two Dead In House Explosion In Rapatee

Two people are dead after a gas explosion at a house in Rapatee on the Knox/Fulton County border.

Fulton County ESDA reports emergency responders were called to the residence at Illinois Route 97 and North Street at 11:29 a.m. Sunday.

Fairview firefighers arrived to find the explosion scattered debris in the roadway. Also, power lines were down and nearby homes were damaged.

No other injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was called from the Maquon, Farmington and London Mills Fire Departments.

The house was supplied by a propane tank in the yard and there are no natural gas lines in the area.

Route 97 in the area of the accident is closed and will be until sometime Monday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page. The public is urged to stay away from the area.

The Ameren Outage Map indicates 77 customers in the area are without power as of Sunday afternoon. Ameren crews are on the scene and prepared to work on restoring power, but the work will not begin until the area is secure. There is no timetable on when power will be restored.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public not to share names or addresses on social media.

Other agencies responding to the scene included: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Emergency Medical Association, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service, Farmington Police Department, Ameren Illinois and Fulton County ESDA.