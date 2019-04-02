Two Drivers Taken To Hospital After I-74 Crash

A three-vehicle chain reaction crash on I-74 in East Peoria resulted in two drivers injured and ticketed.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday on westbound I-74 near the Main Street/Route 116 interchange.

State Police say all three cars involved were traveling west on I-74 when the driver of a 2008 Ford Escape, Matthew Smith, 22, of Morton, dropped an item and reached for it. Smith’s car then struck the rear of a 2004 Toyota Matrix driven by Sharon Williams, 37, of East Peoria. Williams’ vehicle subsequently struck the rear of a 2007 Subaru Forester driven by David Mooney, 36, of Tremont, as well as the median concrete barrier.

The two left lanes of westbound I-74 were closed for nearly one hour following the accident, resulting in westbound traffic backed up to near the Pinecrest Drive exit.

Smith and Williams were transported to area hospitals with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Smith was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Williams was issued a citation for improper use of registration.