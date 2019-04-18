Two Friends Found Out They Are Actually Related

Walter Gordy is a 37 year old man who was diagnosed with lymphoma about 5 years ago. After his diagnosis, he wanted to make sure he wasn’t predisposed to any other illnesses, so he took a DNA test through 23andMe. He beat the cancer, by the way. While all this was going on, his pal Mark Tolson signed up for 23andMe as well. After being friends for 12 years, they found out they’re related!! They both were raised by single moms who used artificial insemination. Turns out, they both picked the same donor! So they are half brothers! For the entire story, Click HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Five Ways to Repurpose Your Old Phone Strangers Saved a Blind Guy Who Fell on Train Tracks Rules to Follow to Not Be a Rude Houseguest Have You Been Using Hand Sanitizer Wrong All Along? Your Name is a Color Taxes Done in Time? Great! But–Did You “Accidentally” Commit Tax Fraud?
Comments