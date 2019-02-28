Two From Peoria Arrested For Galesburg Bank Robbery

A man and woman from Peoria are accused of robbing a bank in Galesburg.

Dante Williams, 47, and Iretha Belton, 45, were arrested Wednesday at a fast food restaurant in Galesburg, minutes after the alleged robbery at First Mid Bank and Trust, 101 E. Main St., Galesburg.

Court records indicated Williams was convicted for a 2007 robbery at National City Bank on Prosect Road in Peoria. Williams was sentenced in 2008 to 144 months in prison. The sentence was shortened to 108 months in 2012.

Williams’ federal parole was revoked and he went back to federal prison in March 2018. He was released from prison in December 2018.

Williams and Belton are scheduled for separate appearances in federal courts in Peoria and Galesburg respectively.