A shooting on Peoria’s Southside.

Peoria Police were called to the 2000 block of W. Ann Street Monday just after 10:00 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

A ShotSpotter alert indicated that three shots had been fired.

A 9-1-1 caller told police a man had been shot in the leg. Reports indicated a second male victim was shot in the back.

Peoria Police are investigating.