Two Killed; Four Injured In NCU Campus Shooting

(AP) – A North Carolina university police chief says officers arrived within minutes to the room in a campus building where a shooting happened, disarming the gunman.

University of North Carolina-Charlotte Police Chief Jeff Baker said that a call came in at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday that a suspect armed with a pistol had shot several students.

Baker said officers were able to apprehend and disarm the suspect in the room where it happened. He declined to release the suspect’s name.

Baker says his officers saved lives with their speed.

He said two people were killed, and three remained in critical condition. He said a fourth person’s injuries were less serious.