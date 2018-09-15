Two Men Face Federal Child Porn Charges

A Washington police investigation has resulted in the arrests of two men on federal child porn charges.

Documents filed this week in federal court in Peoria show Aaron Hill, 23, of Washington and Jathen Hughes, 27, of Peoria are charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Journal Star reports the court documents claim the two men exchanged digital photos and videos of young boys, some of them toddlers, engaged in sexual activity with other boys or adult men.

The court records show authorities became aware of Hill by flagged content he uploaded on social media platforms.

