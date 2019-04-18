Two Men Shot In Peoria’s East Bluff

Peoria police are investigating the shootings of two men in the city’s East Bluff.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple rounds fired at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the area of E. Republic Street and N. Central Avenue. Two adult men were found with gunshot wounds. Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says both men were transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officers also discovered two vehicles in the area with property damage and evidence was recovered in an outside alley in the 1100 block of E. Frye Avenue.

No further information was available.