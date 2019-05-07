Two More Explosion Victims Identified

(AP) – Officials identified two more victims of a deadly northern Illinois explosion as crews continued searching for a fourth worker whose body hasn’t been recovered.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified two of the victims of Friday’s blast at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan as 57-year-old Jeff Cummings of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and 53-year-old Byron H. Biehn of Brighton Township, Wisconsin. The coroner’s office says autopsy results for the men were pending toxicology results. Officials previously identified victim 29-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, Wisconsin.

Also Tuesday crews continued searching the building’s wreckage for the body of a fourth worker who also is believed to be dead.

Corner Howard Cooper called the explosion “an awful tragedy of epic proportion.”