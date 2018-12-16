Two People Sent To Peoria Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

(25 News) — Peoria Police report a shotspotter alert went off at 9:58pm in the 2800 block of N. University Street in Peoria.

Moments later, Public Information Officer Amy Dotson tells news partner 25 News, a hit and run occurred two blocks over in the 2600 Block of N. University St. The vehicle was empty and parked, but Dotson says she believes the incidents are related.

While all this happened, two victims of gunshot wounds were taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Their injuries are not life-threatening.