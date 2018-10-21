Two People Shot In Peoria’s North Valley

Peoria police are investigating the shootings of two people in the city’s North Valley.

Officers located two adult male victims around 1:19 p.m. Saturday in a driveway in the 700 block of Spring Street. Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said one victim was transported to a hospital with a life threatening injury. The second victim suffered what was believed to be a graze wound and was not transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple rounds fired.

There is no suspect information. The incident remains under investigation.

