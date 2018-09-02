Two-Year-Old East Peoria Boy Dies Of Drowning

A two-year-old East Peoria boy has died nearly a week after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool.

The Peoria County coroner says Cazmirr Landers was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m. Sunday in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

East Peoria Police and Fire Departments responded to 306 Gem Street Aug. 27 on a report of a boy found lifeless in the pool.

As emergency personnel arrived, Landers’ grandparents were performing CPR. He was reported pulseless and not breathing as he was transported to the hospital and admitted in critical condition.

The coroner says the immediate cause of death is drowning. There will be no autopsy. No foul play is suspected.

