U-Haul Offers Help To Area Flood Victims

U-Haul Company of Central Illinois is offering 30 days of free self-storage for residents impacted by the flooded Illinois River.

U-Haul is also offering needed supplies such as tarps, boxes propane and propane tanks. U-Haul is urging customers to make sure their propane tanks are topped off in case of a long-term power outage.

People seeking information should contact U-Haul Moving and Storage, 8400 N. Allen Road in Peoria, at 309-276-0752.

“The flood conditions in central Illinois have created an immediate need for dry and secure self-storage,” said Zareh Minaisian, U-Haul Company of Central Illinois president, in a news release. “As a caring member of this community, U-Hall is extending our disaster relief program to those in need, at no cost for one month.

Availability is only being offered at the Allen Road facility.