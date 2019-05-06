U.S. 24 Closed Due To Crash In Peoria County

A two vehicle crash closes Rt. 24 between Mapleton and Banner.

Illinois State Police Troopers remain on the scene of a two vehicle traffic crash on U.S. Route 24 near Banner Marsh Wildlife Preserve Road in Peoria County.

Scanner traffic at the time of the crash, reported at least two people were injured and Life Flight was dispatched to the scene.

Official report says that U.S. Route 24 remains closed from Glasford Road in Peoria County, to the U.S. 24 and Route 9 Junction in Fulton County.

Westbound traffic is currently being diverted at Glasford Road, with Eastbound traffic being diverted at the Peoria / Fulton County line.

No other information regarding the crash is available at this time.

It is unknown when lanes will be reopened.