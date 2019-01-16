U.S. Service Members Killed In Syria

(AP) -The U.S. military says American service members have been killed during an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria.

The military said in a tweet about Wednesday’s blast in the northern Syrian town of Manbij: “We are still gathering information and will share additional details at a later time.”

A Syrian war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported earlier that at least two U.S. soldiers were killed in the suicide attack outside a restaurant in Manbij.

The Kurdish Hawar news agency, based in northern Syria, said three Americans were killed.

The blast killed a total of 16 people including nine civilians according to the Observatory.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sears Avoids Liquidation, Stores Will Remain Open Arrest Made In Final Homicide Of 2018 GOP Leader Blasts Pritzker On Wage Increases GOP Blasts Pritzker On Wage Increases Texas Sex Offender Sentenced For “Sextorting” Minors Heart Transplant Services Returning To OSF
Comments