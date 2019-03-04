Uber Driver Gives Menus for Different Types of Rides

George Ure in Seattle is a very creative guy and decided to make his Uber rides a little more fun. George created a “Menu” he hands to his customers and they get to pick what kind of ride they’d like. On the menu he has 5 different rides:

The Stand-Up: He’ll tell you jokes and funny stories about his poor life choices, including his time in jail.

The Silent Ride: He won’t bother you at all.

The Therapy Ride: You get to vent and talk about all the stuff that’s stressing you out.

The Creepy Ride: He doesn’t say anything but keeps staring at you in his rearview mirror.

The Rude Ride: He just tries to be as rude as possible.

