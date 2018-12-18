Uftring Chevrolet Opens New Building

Uftring Chevrolet in Washington has officially opened its new building nearly a year after their building burned to the ground on January 5, 2018.

Firefighters from across the Peoria area and central Illinois were called in to help put out the blaze in freezing cold temperatures.

Uftring Chevrolet’s staff began the rebuilding process almost immediately after the fire was out.

Owner Gary Uftring tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that thanks to Connect Church, they were able to set up a temporary location in the former Tractor Supply Co. building down the street from their original building.

“Pastor Jane and the Connect Church was very gracious in allowing us to rent their building that they were going to convert into a church right next door to us, and allow to use it this entire year. It’s really worked out well,” Uftring said.

Uftring says P.J. Hoerr and River City Construction worked together to get construction at the dealership done before Christmas. They actually formed a new company for the project.

Uftring says Chevrolet was also very involved in rebuilding the dealership.

“They’ve got a design team, an engineering team. And, they helped with reference all during the design and building process,” Uftring said.

Uftring says the dealership had to comply with Chevrolet building construction standards throughout the process, from tiles, to glass, to furniture.

Uftring Chevrolet dealership reopened its doors at 1860 Washington Road in Washington on Monday.