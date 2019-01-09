Uftring Chevy In Washington Celebrates Grand Opening

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Uftring Chevrolet in Washington to celebrate the new building’s grand opening.

A fire in January 2018 destroyed the dealership, devastating it’s owner, Gary Uftring, and his employees. Now they are back, better than ever.

“I was born in Washington, Illinois. This is home, this is where we started,” Uftring said.

The new building houses updated technology to help build and fix cars.

When asked about the future, Uftring says they are optimistic.

“We’re looking forward to a great year. I hope to have our employees have an above average income. That’s what it’s all about,” Uftring said.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Uftring thanked everyone involved the day of the fire and beyond to reopen the new dealership.