Unhappy With Deal, Trump Still Doesn’t Expect New Shutdown

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s not expecting the government to shut down again, a signal that he’s leaning toward accepting a budget deal that denies him most of the money he’s sought for a southern border wall.

Trump says he isn’t happy with the compromise and has yet to say he will sign the tentative deal if it passes Congress as expected. A budget bill must be signed into law by midnight Friday to avoid a second shutdown this year.

Lawmakers from both parties have reached a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers. That’s about one-fourth of the money Trump demanded for a wall separating the U.S. and Mexico.

Trump says he’s looking to supplement border wall funding with money from other parts of the government.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Neighborhood Canvas For Info Related To Recent Peoria Homicide East Peoria H.S. Students Allegedly Distributed Marijuana-Laced Snacks Peoria County Hears Complaints About Planned Hog Facility Cubs Launching Regional TV Network Space Heater Likely Cause Of Peoria Fire Peoria Council Members Voice Disapproval Of Proposed Fire Department Fees
Comments