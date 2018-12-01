University of Illinois; Searching For New Mascot

(AP) – A top University of Illinois official says a new campus committee won’t be choosing a replacement for the school’s former Chief Illiniwek mascot.

The new Commission on Native Imagery: Healing and Reconciliation met for the first time Thursday on the Urbana-Champaign campus.

It was established following the September release of a university report suggesting adoption of a new sports mascot and traditions to replace the Chief Illiniwek portrayal that was dropped in 2007 after complaints from American Indians that it was offensive.

Chancellor Robert Jones says the commission could recommend a process for picking a mascot, but would also look to “honor and partner” with Native American tribes.

The commission includes former Illinois athletes, trustees, Chief Illiniwek portrayers and Native Americans.