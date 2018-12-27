University Adds Course to “Higher” Education Catalog, Vacations Should be at least Four Days Long, and We Should Faint Every Time We Stand Up

Today’s Three Things to Know:

RELATED CONTENT

Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend: The Story of Two People Who’ve Exchanged the Same Christmas Cards For the Last 50 Years.

Are You Looking to Change Jobs in 2019? Here’s Some Good News

What Are the Top Life Skills You Should Teach Your Kids?

Mix 106.9 Delivers a Free Lunch to a Lucky Workplace Every Monday!

We Drink Twice as Much Over the Holidays, The Hurling of the Christmas Ham, and When Do We Burn the Most Calories?

600 Surfing Santas Hang Ten on Christmas Eve in Florida