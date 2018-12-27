University Adds Course to “Higher” Education Catalog, Vacations Should be at least Four Days Long, and We Should Faint Every Time We Stand Up

Today’s Three Things to Know:
- The University of New Mexico is now offering a new course for budding entrepreneurs who may be interested in “higher” education. A course about cannabis and communications is on their Spring schedule. An Associate Professor at UNM says “It’s a topic that brings up a lot of enthusiasm.” It’s a course focusing on marijuana communications, so you won’t see any students or teachers lighting up or growing weed. UNM is one of 12 schools in the U.S. with a cannabis course. In the class, students will understand why marijuana matters and its role in the media. They’re calling it “a gateway class.”
- If you’re thinking of getting away for a few days, make it more than four–that’s because a new survey says it takes for days for you to stop thinking about work. Eight in ten of us say we have a problem leaving the office at all, meaning they “waste” their vacation days. Even if we do manage to leave our work lives behind, we admit to checking our social media accounts an average of nine times a day when on vacation.
- Based on the way our bodies are built, we should faint every time we stand up…and scientists are just now figuring out why we don’t. They believe it has to do with some special neurons that keep it from happening.